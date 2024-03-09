Chief Minister Stalin launches HPV vaccination programme

March 09, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the HPV vaccination programme at the Adyar Cancer Institute’s screening centre in the Villupuram government hospital complex.

He inaugurated it through video-conference from the Secretariat.

The free vaccination against cervical cancer will cover girls aged 9-14 in Villupuram district. This is the first time such a scheme is implemented in the State, according to a release.

The two doses of the vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries.

In the first phase, the programme will cover 2,000 girls, and it will be expanded later, the release added.

Houses for scholars

Mr. Stalin also presented government orders allocating houses to 10 Tamil scholars and writers, including Su. Venkatesan, under the ‘Dream House Scheme’ (Kanavu illam thittam). He also handed over orders, sanctioning administrative approval for housing, to writers Indira Parthasarathy and M. Rajendran.

The Chief Minister presented the Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award for 2022 to senior journalist V.N. Samy.

He inaugurated the completed projects of the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department and the Highways and Minor Ports Department and handed over appointment orders to the candidates recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Mr. Stalin felicitated the district administration of Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram, and Erode for its efforts to improve the female child sex ratio. He handed over financial assistance to 213 sanitation workers to encourage them to become entrepreneurs and enable them to procure modern machinery and equipment. The assistance was given under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme.

