Chief Minister Stalin lauds support extended by Indian Army

Lieutenant General Karanbeer Singh Brar, AVSM, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Bharat Area, Indian Army, paid a courtesy visit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. During a brief interaction, he thanked Mr. Stalin for implementing exservicemen welfare schemes like property tax exemption, loan subsidy etc and raising remuneration of gallantry award winners.

Mr. Stalin also appreciated the exemplary work of Indian Army, especially during Cyclone Michaung and the floods in Tamil Nadu in December 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.