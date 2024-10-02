GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister Stalin lauds support extended by Indian Army

Published - October 02, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant General Karanbeer Singh Brar, AVSM, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Bharat Area, Indian Army, paid a courtesy visit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. During a brief interaction, he thanked Mr. Stalin for implementing exservicemen welfare schemes like property tax exemption, loan subsidy etc and raising remuneration of gallantry award winners.

Mr. Stalin also appreciated the exemplary work of Indian Army, especially during Cyclone Michaung and the floods in Tamil Nadu in December 2023.

