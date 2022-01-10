Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates projects in Erode district

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inaugurating the projects from the Secretariat virtually on Monday. Photo: Special arrangement

CHENNAI

10 January 2022 16:51 IST

Infrastructure worth ₹104.81 crore launched and over 360 welfare schemes unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated welfare schemes and infrastructure worth ₹104.81 crore in Erode district. He also unveiled over 360 welfare schemes in the district, which are to be implemented at a total cost of ₹45.15 crore.

New buildings constructed for various government departments, including the Revenue and Disaster Management, the School Education, the Commercial Taxes and Registration and the Health and Family Welfare Departments, were inaugurated.

Foundation stones were laid for the Revenue and Disaster Management, the Electricity, the Prohibition and Excise and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present in the Secretariat.

Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Erode MP A. Ganesamoorthy, MLA A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur), E. Thirumahan Everaa (Erode East), C. Saraswathi (Modakkurichi), Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation Chairman Kurinji N. Sivakumar and Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni also attended.