Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates North Chennai Thermal Power Station-III in Athipet

March 07, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Chennai

The power station is capable of producing 800 megawatts, and it is the first plant in the State to use supercritical technology, says a government press release

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin commissioning the North Chennai Thermal Power Station-III on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, March 7, inaugurated the ₹10,158-crore supercritical technology-based North Chennai Thermal Power Station-III at Athipet in Tiruvallur district.

A State government press release said the power station was capable of producing 800 megawatts, and its foundation was laid in 2010 by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “The progress on the work was slow over the last 10 years, and it was expedited after the DMK came to power in 2021. It has now been successfully inaugurated,” the government said.

The station, covering 190 acres, is the first thermal station to use supercritical technology in the State and has several high-end operational features. “It is 5% to 6% more efficient than other plants and has the lowest coal consumption rate, which will bring carbon emission down by 20% to 30%,” the government said, and added that the environment-friendly station would lessen the State’s dependence on the market meet the power demand.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Chairman Rajesh Lakhan were among those who participated.

