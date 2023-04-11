Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates 2,828 tenements across T.N.

April 11, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated 2,828 tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in five districts across the State through video conferencing from the Secretariat.

The tenements across Chennai, Theni, Tiruchirappalli, Erode and Vellore districts have been constructed at a cost of ₹284.32 crore, according to a statement. Each tenement would have a plinth area of 400 sq. ft. Each house would have a bedroom, hall, kitchen, besides toilet and bathroom, it added.

Since the DMK government assumed office, 12,495 new tenements constructed at a cost of ₹1,225.26 crore have been inaugurated, according to the statement. The Chief Minister also gave away allotment orders to a few beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also laid the foundation stone for the Biodiversity and Archaeological Interpretation Park, coming up adjacent to the Kilambakkam bus terminus. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which is constructing the terminus, has proposed to develop the Park on 16.9 acres of land at a cost of ₹14.98 crore.

Mr. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for laying a concrete road in the 4-acre parking lot for heavy vehicles in Sathangadu Iron and Steel market. This will be done at a cost of ₹5 crore.

He also inaugurated buildings constructed by Tamil Nadu Housing Board and newly built office buildings for the Fire Service Department.