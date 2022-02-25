Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Stalin felicitates schoolchildren

Chief Minister Stalin with the eight students.

Chief Minister Stalin with the eight students.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday felicitated a Class III student, V. Varun Sriram, who entered the Guinness World Records for identifying the names of authors of 42 books within a minute.

The Chief Minister also felicitated eight other students, who played roles in two TV programmes in a private channel. Dvashika, Ilanthamizh, Udhay Priyan and Alam had acted in a drama tiled ‘Periyar’ and Sathvik, Tharika Lakshmi, Sriram and Samiksha had acted in a drama titled ‘Kuravan Kurathi’, an official release said.


Feb 25, 2022

