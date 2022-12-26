ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Stalin directs Revenue Department officials to clear pending applications for certificates in a month

December 26, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

He instructs Transport Department officials to ensure bus services matched the requirements and also reviews schemes for the development of stormwater drains and roads and urban planning

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday to review the working of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Revenue and Disaster Management, Home and Transport Departments. Photo: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday instructed Revenue Department officials to clear all pending applications for community, nativity, income and legal heir certificates within the next one month.

He chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the working of the Departments of Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS); Revenue and Disaster Management; Home; and Transport. He also analysed the reasons for the delay in clearing applications for ‘patta’ transfers in Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Madurai districts.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure bus services matched the requirements; if they were fewer, the reasons should be found out and the issues should be resolved, an official release said. He also asked the officials to make available basic amenities at bus termini.

Law and order review

“The criminal offences reported across the State were reviewed district-wise. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to speed up the investigation into pending cases and employ modern methods to prevent offences,” the release said.

Mr. Stalin reviewed the projects executed by the MAWS Department in Vellore, Dharmapuri and Madurai districts and asked the officials to speed up the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. He also reviewed the schemes for the development of stormwater drains and roads and urban planning. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin visited the Anna Centenary Library, where a photo exhibition was under way to mark the 50th death anniversary of former Chief Minister C. Rajagopalachari. Ministers Duraimurugan, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy and E.V. Velu, besides senior officials, accompanied the Chief Minister to the exhibition organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

CONNECT WITH US