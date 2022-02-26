Chief Minister Stalin allots house to the family of schoolboy who spoke against hate

The boy’s family had complained about difficulties in finding a house to stay

Chief Minister Stalin handing over the allocation order to the boy and his family at his office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday allocated a house to the family of A. Abdul Kalam, the schoolboy who had spoken against hate and to accept each other’s differences, at a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development (TNUHDB) apartment building here.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin met the boy’s family to appreciate him after the video of the boy’s interview with a media channel went viral. The Chief Minister said he was moved by the speech and lauded the boy’s parents and teachers for teaching him love and humanity and not to look at caste and religious differences.

During their meeting with the Chief Minister, the boy’s parents A. Dilshath Begum and A. Asmathullah told him that their house at Srinivasapuram in Foreshore Estate was damaged during Cyclone Vardah and they couldn’t afford to rebuild it. They had complained that they were under duress to vacate the rental house they were staying in now.

The boy’s family was allocated a house at the TNUHDB apartments in Sivalingapuram, K.K. Nagar, as per the Chief Minister’s order. Mr. Stalin handed over the allocation order to the boy and his family at his office on Saturday in the presence of Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and TNUHDB Managing Director M. Govinda Rao.