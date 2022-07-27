Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviews arrangements at Chess Olympiad venues

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the arrangements for the event on Wednesday.
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 27, 2022 20:04 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 16:37 IST

A day ahead of the inauguration of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inspected the venues of the event in Chennai and Mamallapuram and reviewed the arrangements being made there.

In the morning, Mr. Stalin inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the event would be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Governor R.N. Ravi and Union Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Anurag Singh Thakur are also expected to participate in the function.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

Later in the day, Mr. Stalin visited Poonjeri in Chengalpattu district, where elaborate arrangements have been made for conducting the Chess Olympiad. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, MLAs Udhayanidhi Stalin and S.S. Balaji, and senior officials were present.

