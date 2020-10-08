Chief Minister promises a ‘political revolution’

CHENNAI

08 October 2020

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who was nominated as the Chief Minister candidate for the 2021 Assembly poll, on Wednesday pledged to carry out a “political revolution” in the State by ensuring the third successive victory of AIADMK in the forthcoming election.

In a statement addressed to party workers, Mr. Palaniswami, thanked Deputy Chief Minister-cum-party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and a host of others for proposing his candidature. He sought people’s cooperation and said “let us create a history by re-establishing the ‘golden reign’” that is currently happening in the State.

Giving an elaborate account of various decisions, schemes and policy measures of his government in the last three-and-a-half years, Mr. Palaniswami sought to project himself as a “farmer” and described his government as one being run by a farmer.

Asserting that his party had no place for “politics of family rule,” he said he was himself an example of how a person, through hard work, could come up the ladder, as his party had been functioning as per the advice of its founder, M.G. Ramachandran, that “only those who work hard are the best people.”

The CM, who called on the Deputy Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal to receive their greetings, said the party’s “target and ambition” were directed towards the welfare of the people.