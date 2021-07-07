Chief Minister pays homage to his grandmother

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to his grandmother Anjugam Ammal at her memorial at Kattur, near Tiruvarur, on Tuesday.

Mr. Stalin, accompanied by his wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi, arrived at Kattur by 8.45 p.m. from Tiruchi by road. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who received the Chief Minister at the Tiruchi airport, accompanied him to Kattur. On the way to Kattur, the Chief Minister accepted the welcome accorded by DMK workers along the Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Mannargudi-Tiruvarur route. He paid a surprise visit to a direct procurement centre at Serumangalam near Vaduvur, inspected the procurement records and enquired with the farmers about the procurement.

Later, he arrived at the Circuit House at Tiruvarur for a night halt. On Wednesday, he will chair a meeting to review measures to check the spread of COVID-19 and inspect the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.