Chief Minister orders removal of banners

Austerity marks Stalin’s visit

No large banners or glitter, no flowers or satin-wrapped chairs, but only the shade of a grand old peepal tree and a rustic platform with a fresh coat of cement that lent the stage for the launch of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.

The preparations for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s arrival, too, were marked by austerity. It all began after he arrived in Hosur on Wednesday evening. On a quick visit to the house of MLA Y. Prakash to condole the passing of his wife, Mr. Stalin was said to have spotted four large circular banners dotting the stretch. Official sources said he had a word with the Collector, and revenue officials were called to have them removed. Barring DMK flags that lined some stretches of the highway, Mr. Stalin’s visit was bereft of ostentation.

Returning, Mr. Stalin charmed a woman loyalist, stopping his car and taking his mask off at her request. In a video circulated, his convoy is seen stopping at the request of the woman, who then insists he take his mask off. “It’s been many days since we saw your face,” she says, and he lifts his mask, revealing a smile.