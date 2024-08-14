Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s book on Parliamentary election to be released at DMK district secretaries meeting on August 16

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin’s book titled ‘Parliamentary Election 2024:40/40 Verdict of the South’ will be officially released by party general secretary and State Minister Durai Murugan. It will be received by DMK treasurer and MP T.R. Baalu at the DMK district secretaries meeting scheduled on August 16 at the party headquarters in Chennai.

A party release said that the General Election was a battle between ‘authoritarianism and democracy’ and that the INDIA alliance, comprising the DMK, created a situation where the BJP, which claimed that it would win in 400 seats, could not even form the government on its own.

The release, further said, the INDIA bloc ensured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down before the Indian Constitution, crafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, despite his intentions to amend it. “The DMK alliance achieved a historic victory, winning 40 out of 40 seats, in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This monumental achievement is documented in the book ‘Parliamentary Election 2024: 40/40 Verdict of the South,’ written by the Chief Minister and DMK president, M.K. Stalin,” it stated.

According to the release, the book details how the DMK alliance achieved the perfect victory in the 2024 General Election through the election strategy crafted by Chief Minister Stalin; the INDIA bloc meetings in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai; the training sessions held for DMK polling booth agents; the seat-sharing negotiations among alliance parties; party’s election manifesto; party candidates; election campaign rallies attended by the Chief Minister; special interviews given by the Chief Minister to various media outlets; the DMK’s election advertisements; statistics; numerous photographs; infographics; and much more.