ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit Villupuram on November 28 and 29

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Villupuram on November 28 and 29 to take part in various government events.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will inaugurate on Friday the memorial (manimandapam) in Vazhuthareddy near Villupuram for the 21 people who were killed in police firing during the struggle demanding exclusive reservation for the Vanniyars in the 1980s.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the manimandapam built for former Minister A. Govindasamy at Vazhuthareddy and declare open the Ellischatram anicut built across the Thenpennaiar at Enathimangalam.

Earlier, Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy, accompanied by Collector C. Palani, reviewed the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US