Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit Villupuram on November 28 and 29

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Villupuram on November 28 and 29 to take part in various government events.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will inaugurate on Friday the memorial (manimandapam) in Vazhuthareddy near Villupuram for the 21 people who were killed in police firing during the struggle demanding exclusive reservation for the Vanniyars in the 1980s.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the manimandapam built for former Minister A. Govindasamy at Vazhuthareddy and declare open the Ellischatram anicut built across the Thenpennaiar at Enathimangalam.

Earlier, Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy, accompanied by Collector C. Palani, reviewed the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.