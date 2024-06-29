Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit U.S. to invite investors: Industries Minister

Chief Minister M.K Stalin will soon visit the United States for attracting investment to Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, June 28, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa said, “We will bring in companies that don’t have any presence here.”

He said that nearly 60% of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed at the Global Investors Meet held in January this year were in advanced stages of implementation. As many as 631 MoUs were signed, with a commitment of ₹6.64 lakh crore in investment. Mr. Stalin always enquired about the number of jobs that each of these MoUs would help to create, he said, adding that the Godrej manufacturing facility at Thiruporur would be inaugurated in December this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajaa said the government would soon roll out a space tech industrial policy. Tamil Nadu is betting big on the space sector and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is establishing two space parks adjacent to the upcoming space port at Kulasekarapattinam. The government would also release a circular economy investment promotion policy and a toy manufacturing policy, besides the road map for a creative economy. He said Coimbatore would get a regional office of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency for bringing investment to the State.

A desk of Guidance Tamil Nadu would be opened in Tokyo, Japan. Tamil Nadu is home to over 200 Japanese companies manufacturing automobiles, transport equipment, machinery, electric machines and chemicals. A tourism investment promotion and facilitation cell would be opened at Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The Minister said the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) would establish industrial parks at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur on 1,500 acres; at Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi on 1,000 acres; at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur on 175 acres; at Mannargudi and Koothanallur in Tiruvarur on 150 acres; at Thiruverumbur in Tiruchi on 150 acres; at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram on 750 acres; and at other locations.

He said the SIPCOT would also establish joint venture industrial parks with the participation of the private sector.

He detailed the investment going to southern Tamil Nadu, especially Thoothukudi. As for the Nanguneri Special Economic Zone, he said, “We have recovered most of the land there.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.