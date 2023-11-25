ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh on Monday

November 25, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh at the premises of Presidency College in Chennai on Monday. The event will happen at 11 a.m. According to a statement issued by the State government, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mr. Singh’s family members will grace the occasion.

The statement further said that when Mr. Singh was the Prime Minister, he had helped the people of Tamil Nadu by establishing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. It was also mentioned that during his tenure, the domestic airport terminal in Chennai was named after the late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and the international airport terminal in Chennai was named after C.N. Annadurai, the founder of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

