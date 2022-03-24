Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet business heads in Dubai

He will invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu

On his first overseas visit since assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin landed in Dubai on Thursday evening. Consul General of India in Dubai Aman Puri received the Chief Minister, official sources said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government are accompanying the Chief Minister on his trip.

Mr. Stalin will be meeting businessmen in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and invite them to invest in the State. According to sources, the Chief Minister would be meeting Mohammed AI Wadaey, CEO of Group of Farabi Petrochemicals; Azad Moopen, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare; Hadi Badri, CEO of Emaar Properties and H.E. Sharafuddin Sharaf, vice-chairman of the Sharaf Group. He will meet the UAE investors council along with Indian business and professional groups. Top 60 persons from the business fraternity have been invited.

Mr. Stalin will also inaugurate the Tamil Nadu pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2022. A team from Guidance, the nodal agency instrumental in bringing investments into Tamil Nadu, will be present at the venue. After this, the Chief Minister along with his business delegation will be visiting the Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone.

At Abu Dhabi, the Chief Minister would meet Khaled AI Qubaisi, CEO of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala and H.E. Abdulla Mohammed AI Mazroeui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, Federation of UAE Chamber and Arab Chamber. A brief meeting with H.E. Mohammed AI Suwaidi, CEO of ADQ, is also on his schedule.

Earlier in the day, senior ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, K. Ponmudi and M.R.K. Panneerselvam were among those who sent him off from Chennai air terminus. Some of the Chief Minister’s family members are already in Dubai.