Chief Minister M.K. Stalin requests businessmen to become brand ambassadors for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inaugurated 19 industrial projects entailing investments to the tune of ₹17,616 crore and laid the foundation stone for 28 projects worth ₹51,157 crore at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2024, that was held in Chennai on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Apart from this, the State government also signed memoranda of understanding with Greenko Energies Private Limited, a part of Greenko Group, in the presence of the Chief Minister. The group has made an investment commitment of ₹20,114 crore for three closed loop pumped projects with an employment potential for 1,500 people.

While delivering his speech, Mr.Stalin requested the businessmen at the conclave to turn industrial ambassadors of the Tamil Nadu government. “My kind request to you is that it is not enough that you start businesses here but [you need to] also bring other companies like you to Tamil Nadu... Let them start their business,” he said.

The Chief Minister also told the business delegates who had come from various countries and the rest of India: “Our government is paying great attention to ensuring inclusive and sustainable development across Tamil Nadu. As industrial projects are launched in various districts of the State, the infrastructural facilities are being improved in those districts.”

He then added that thousands of youth and women have been provided jobs close to places where they live. “Through this, I would like to inform that those areas will definitely get socio-economic development,” he added. Noting that more than 130 ‘Fortune 500’ companies have chosen Tamil Nadu, Mr.Stalin said: “Today’s event is an example of Tamil Nadu being the preferred State for investors from all over the world!”

“Our government is committed to achieving Tamil Nadu’s goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 by attracting high-tech industries that bring in more investment and those that create more employment,” he pointed out.