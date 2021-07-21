‘Take steps to expand cultivable land’

CHENNAI

21 July 2021 02:15 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holds agriculture department review meeting

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a review meeting with officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department and told them to take steps to ensure that additional cultivation is made on 11.75 lakh hectares of land in the next 10 years so that the extent of cultivable lands is increased from 60% to 75%.

‘Maintain stocks’

Stocks of seeds and fertilizers should be maintained and properly distributed to the farmers, he said. To increase the cultivation of cotton and sunflower, the Chief Minister asked the department to ensure that proper equipment was available to the farmers. The State should be among the top cultivators in the country.

Stating that Uzhavar Sandhais or farmer markets should continue to function well, Mr. Stalin said the department should look at opening new markets as well as effectively revive those that had stopped functioning.

Advertising

Advertising