Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday held a virtual discussion with Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji over the proposal to provide technical skill training to youths in the State. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal were also present.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin discusses skill training with Wipro founder-chairman
CHENNAI,
August 11, 2021 01:27 IST
