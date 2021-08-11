Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin discusses skill training with Wipro founder-chairman

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting with Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday held a virtual discussion with Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji over the proposal to provide technical skill training to youths in the State. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal were also present.


