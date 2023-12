December 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh for the family of A. Murugan, who was electrocuted in Thoothukudi while attempting to rectify a fault in an electric pole. Murugan is a resident of Ambedkar Nagar and the incident occurred at Krishnarajapuram 5th Street on December 24, according to a statement. Extending his condolences to the family, Mr. Stalin has ordered for release of the amount from Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

