Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announces construction of ₹500-crore modern film city in Poonamallee

January 07, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the modern film city to be built in Poonamallee, at a cost of ₹500 crore on 140 acres of land, will have all facilities, including a five-star hotel.

Speaking at ‘Kalaignar 100’, the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, organised by the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, actor Kamal Haasan made a request for the construction of the modern film city. “The film city will have all facilities including a huge LED wall, animation and visual effects (VFX), production and post-production facilities, and a five-star hotel,” the Chief Minister said. He added that four floors at M.G.R. Film City would be constructed at a cost of ₹25 crore soon.

Mr. Stalin said he belonged to a family of artistes and even his son and Youth Welfare Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin was part of the film world till recently. “Our Cabinet is close to the film world. We are always ready to fulfil its requests,” he said.

Recalling Kalaignar’s (Karunanidhi) contribution to the film industry, Mr. Stalin said even though he was a leader of a political party and five-time Chief Minister, he had never failed to give full expression to his creativity.

“He occupied a place in the hearts of people through his writings and multifaceted talents,” Mr. Stalin said.

The function was attended by film personalities, including actor Rajnikanth.