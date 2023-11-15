ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister lays foundation stone for over ₹150-crore worth infrastructure projects by CMDA

November 15, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The projects included a new bus stand in Venpakkam in Chengalpattu district, a new park in Koyambedu, a dialysis centre for the disabled, and beautification of Kasimedu beach. 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday laid foundation stone through video-conferencing for six infrastructure projects to be implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at a total cost of ₹150.05 crore.

The projects, included the construction of a new bus stand in Venpakkam in Chengalpattu district at a cost of ₹97 crore, the upgrading of the bus stand in Ambattur at a cost of ₹13.85 crore, a rehabilitation centre and a dialysis unit for the disabled to be constructed at a cost of ₹11.5 crore in Kondithope.

The construction of a new park in Koyambedu at a cost of ₹10.3 crore, a new indoor stadium at the playground near Mundakanni Amman temple in Mylapore at a cost of ₹8.75 crore and the beautification of Kasimedu beach at a cost of ₹8.65 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary C. Samayamoorthy and CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra were present at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US