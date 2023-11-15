Chief Minister lays foundation stone for over ₹150-crore worth infrastructure projects by CMDA

November 15, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday laid foundation stone through video-conferencing for six infrastructure projects to be implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at a total cost of ₹150.05 crore.

The projects, included the construction of a new bus stand in Venpakkam in Chengalpattu district at a cost of ₹97 crore, the upgrading of the bus stand in Ambattur at a cost of ₹13.85 crore, a rehabilitation centre and a dialysis unit for the disabled to be constructed at a cost of ₹11.5 crore in Kondithope.

The construction of a new park in Koyambedu at a cost of ₹10.3 crore, a new indoor stadium at the playground near Mundakanni Amman temple in Mylapore at a cost of ₹8.75 crore and the beautification of Kasimedu beach at a cost of ₹8.65 crore.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary C. Samayamoorthy and CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra were present at the function.