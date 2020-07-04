Chief Minister lays foundation stone for Kallakurichi medical college

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Kallakurichi Government Medical College, through video conferencing.

The college is coming up in Siruvangur village in Kallakurichi taluk, and the project cost is ₹381.76 crore. The college will be set up on 8.328 hectares, an official release said. The college will have 150 medical seats.

The release said the Centre would would contribute 60% of the cost and the rest would come from the State. In the first phase, Tamil Nadu released ₹110 crore and the Centre, ₹50 crore.

The college buildings would be constructed at a cost of ₹132.50 crore, the hospital buildings at a cost of ₹182.79 crore and hostels and houses for employees at a cost of ₹66.47 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for primary health centres in various places, costing ₹7.72 crore.