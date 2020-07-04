Chief Minister lays foundation stone for Kallakurichi medical college

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Kallakurichi Government Medical College, through video conferencing.
The college is coming up in Siruvangur village in Kallakurichi taluk, and the project cost is ₹381.76 crore. The college will be set up on 8.328 hectares, an official release said. The college will have 150 medical seats.
The release said the Centre would would contribute 60% of the cost and the rest would come from the State. In the first phase, Tamil Nadu released ₹110 crore and the Centre, ₹50 crore.
The college buildings would be constructed at a cost of ₹132.50 crore, the hospital buildings at a cost of ₹182.79 crore and hostels and houses for employees at a cost of ₹66.47 crore.
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for primary health centres in various places, costing ₹7.72 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath