Chief Minister lays foundation stone for Ariyalur Medical College Hospital

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone (through video-conferencing) for the construction of a Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur district, and inaugurated several other infrastructures in various hospitals across the State.
To come up at Ariyalur South village at a total cost of ₹347 crore, the medical college and hospital would have an intake of 150 MBBS seats, an official release said.
Besides, Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated the CT scan equipment and linear accelerator installed in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai at a cost of ₹40 crore.
Likewise, he inaugurated a linear accelerator installed in Coimbatore Government Medical College & Hospital at a cost of ₹25 crore and CT scan equipment in government hospitals in Tiruppur, Erode, Perambalur and Kancheepuram districts at a total cost of ₹2,475 crore.
Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials attended.
In another event, the Chief Minister flagged off quick-response vehicles of the Fire and Rescue Department, which are to be used for anti-COVID-19 efforts in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials participated.
