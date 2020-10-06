Chief Minister launches Poompuhar Virtual Reality Showroom

Through the virtual reality showroom and an augmented reality mobile app that was also launched, customers will be able to get a three-dimensional display of handicrafts at Poompuhar

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday launched the Poompuhar Virtual Reality Showroom and an Augmented Reality Mobile App for customers to get a glimpse of the three-dimensional display of handicrafts by skilled artisans of Tamil Nadu.

Through the virtual reality showroom and the mobile application created at a cost of ₹1.88 crore, Poompuhar -- Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, will be able to offer its customers a three-dimensional display for them to choose from the collection.

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled three places of historical interest across Tamil Nadu, where infrastructure was recently set up for the benefit of visitors. He unveiled infrastructure at the Dutch-era cemetery in Nagapattinam district, at the Manora Fort near Pattukottai in Thanjavur district and at the Kattabomman Fort in Panchalankurichi in Ottapidaram Taluk of Thoothukudi district.

The CM also felicitated K.T. Loganathan, a programme officer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology in Karaikudi, who recently received a national award for his services in the NSS. The CM also felicitated NSS volunteer M. Dharma Sastha of Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi, who also received the national award.

The CM unveiled a new building constructed for the Transport Department at a cost of ₹1.86 crore.

Forests Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, School Education Minister (also holding youth welfare portfolio) K.A. Sengottaiyan, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Minister for Tamil Official Language (also holding archaeology portfolio) K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present during these events.