Chief Minister inspects affected areas, designates additional ministers for relief work

December 06, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inspected areas like Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Kolathur, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, parts of which were still reeling under the impact of the flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung.

He inspected the efforts being taken to drain the water and distributed food and other essentials to the affected people. In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said electricity has not been restored in a few areas that were still waterlogged to avoid accidents. He said ministers and officials at all levels were working tirelessly to protect the people.

Apart from many ministers who are already deputed to focus on relief work in particular areas, Mr. Stalin designated more ministers for the purpose on Wednesday. This included Minister for Law S. Regupathy, who would focus on K.K. Nagar and M.G.R. Nagar; Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan would focus on Semmencheri and Perumbakkam; and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan would focus on Royapuram.

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa has been asked to work with Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran to monitor television and social media and accordingly deploy services in areas that require attention.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan and DMK MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar have been designated to monitor the relief work in Tiruvottiyur Assembly constituency.