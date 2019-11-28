Chief Minister inaugurates Tirupattur as 35th district of Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated Tirupattur as the 35th district of Tamil Nadu at a function held here on Thursday.

Tirupattur district was created after Vellore district was trifurcated into Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur. The announcement came during the CM’s Independence Day speech in Chennai this August.

The new district, spread over an area of 1,797.92 sq. km with a population of 11,11,812, will have two revenue divisions: Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur; four taluks: Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Natrampalli and Ambur; 15 firkas; 195 revenue villages; seven panchayat unions; four municipalities; three town panchayats; 207 village panchayats and three assembly constituencies in full and two assembly constituencies in parts under its jurisdiction.

Sandalwood research

The Chief Minister announced several new projects, including a sandalwood research station at Tirupattur and water supply schemes for 45 village panchayats in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet.

“I am happy to inaugurate a district-based at Tirupattur, which was once a district headquarters of the combined Salem district. When Tirupattur was attached to Vellore district, its residents had to travel a long distance to reach the district headquarters. Considering their inconvenience, we have created this district and fulfilled the people’s decades-old demand,” he added.

K. V. Kuppam has been deemed a new taluk as per the electoral promise of Mr. Palaniswami during the campaign for the bypoll to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi and Arakkonam have become new revenue divisions as per the arrangement.

Mr. Palaniswami said the creation of five new districts in the State have no connection with the upcoming local body polls, as the elections will be held as per the 2018 re-classification of wards.

Pongal gift hamper

Mr. Palaniswami said the disbursement of Pongal gift hamper, along with ₹1000, to rice cardholders will begin on Friday, November 29.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the distribution of various government welfare schemes worth ₹94.37 crore to as many as 7,977 beneficiaries, including 4,126 beneficiaries under Magalir Thittam.

