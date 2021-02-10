Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister inaugurates sub-stations, new buildings

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a number of projects via video conferencing on Tuesday.

He inaugurated a sub-station of the Electricity Department at Vedaranyam, set up at a cost of ₹23.81 crore, and six sub-stations in Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts at a cost of ₹42.05 crore.

He also inaugurated a new office building for the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd. in Chennai, was built at a cost of ₹56.1 crore.

Honouring achievers

Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated buildings of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, which was built at a cost of ₹21 crore, and presented a cheque of ₹40 lakh to K. Sagayabharathi, who won medals at the 5th World Carrom Championships and ₹5 lakh to D. Gukesh, who qualified as an International Grand Master in chess in 2019.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated buildings of the Animal Husbandry Department at a cost of ₹3.2 crore, the Dairy Development Department at a cost of ₹90 lakh, and the Fisheries Department, costing ₹8.46 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 1:53:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/chief-minister-inaugurates-sub-stations-new-buildings/article33796758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY