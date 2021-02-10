Chief Minister inaugurates sub-stations, new buildings

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a number of projects via video conferencing on Tuesday.
He inaugurated a sub-station of the Electricity Department at Vedaranyam, set up at a cost of ₹23.81 crore, and six sub-stations in Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts at a cost of ₹42.05 crore.
He also inaugurated a new office building for the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd. in Chennai, was built at a cost of ₹56.1 crore.
Honouring achievers
Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated buildings of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, which was built at a cost of ₹21 crore, and presented a cheque of ₹40 lakh to K. Sagayabharathi, who won medals at the 5th World Carrom Championships and ₹5 lakh to D. Gukesh, who qualified as an International Grand Master in chess in 2019.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated buildings of the Animal Husbandry Department at a cost of ₹3.2 crore, the Dairy Development Department at a cost of ₹90 lakh, and the Fisheries Department, costing ₹8.46 crore.
