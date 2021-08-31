Chief Minister inaugurates projects for various depts.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated a number of projects of the Departments of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and Police and Fire and Rescue Services.

He inaugurated hostels for Adi Dravidar and tribal students in Coimbatore, Thillaiyadi, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar and Krishnagiri, and a hostel built with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)’s assistance in Tirunelveli. The cost of the projects inaugurated virtually was ₹10.04 crore, a press release said.

For the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Mr. Stalin inaugurated a drinking water augmentation scheme in Vellore at a cost of ₹234.93 crore, an integrated water supply scheme for 293 houses at Musiri, Thathaiyangarpettai, Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram at a cost of ₹140.22 crore, and another water supply scheme for 50 houses at Uthangarai at a cost of ₹28.24 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 359 police housing quarters, nine police stations, five Police Department buildings, 15 Fire and Rescue Services centres, 30 housing quarters for Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 16 prisons and reformation centres. He also inaugurated a building for the sale of handloom products at Karaikudi, built at a cost of ₹1.83 crore.