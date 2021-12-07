Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister inaugurates office buildings

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated 11 office buildings of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department via videoconference on Tuesday. The buildings were constructed at a cost of ₹14.27 crore. He also handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to five persons whose parents had died while in service. A total of 15 such appointments were made.

He launched a scheme to integrate the software of the Registration Department with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Tangedco. He also made a contribution to the Flag Day Fund.


