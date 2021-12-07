Chief Minister inaugurates office buildings

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated 11 office buildings of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department via videoconference on Tuesday. The buildings were constructed at a cost of ₹14.27 crore. He also handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to five persons whose parents had died while in service. A total of 15 such appointments were made.

He launched a scheme to integrate the software of the Registration Department with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Tangedco. He also made a contribution to the Flag Day Fund.