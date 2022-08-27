Chief Minister inaugurates new building at Egmore Eye Hospital

Building marks facility’s bicentenary

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 27, 2022 23:32 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the new buildings at Egmore Eye Hospital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a new building at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital (Egmore Eye Hospital) constructed at a cost of ₹65.6 crore.

The new six-storey building was constructed to mark the bicentenary of the hospital, which began operations in 1819. The hospital treats around 300 inpatients at any given time apart from catering to 600 to 800 outpatients daily. It also performs around 600 to 700 cataract surgeries per month.

Stating that the existing infrastructure at the hospital was inadequate, a release by the government said the new building with modern amenities would help in providing better services to the patients.

Apart from this, Mr. Stalin inaugurated buildings and other infrastructure worth ₹63.6 crore constructed by the Health and Family Welfare Department in many places across the State. He also inaugurated the new equipment installed at different government medical colleges at a total cost of ₹65.45 crore.

Employment orders distributed

The Chief Minister on Saturday distributed appointment orders to eight people who were hired on compassionate grounds as receptionists and data entry assistants in police stations. The eight are part of the 912 persons selected for appointments on compassionate grounds in police stations across the State.

A release by the government said the appointments were being made as per the announcement made by the Chief Minister in 2021 that 1,132 persons would be appointed as receptionists in police stations.

