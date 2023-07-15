Chief Minister inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Library

July 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated July 16, 2023 02:13 am IST - Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

“With the inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai and Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, the DMK government has fulfilled not only what it had promised but also what it had not,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said education and health were the two eyes of the Dravidian Model of governance. Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi had inaugurated the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, and now he [Mr. Stalin] had the opportunity to inaugurate Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, which he described as south Tamil Nadu’s Arivalayam (a knowledge centre).

He said it was befitting that the massive library was established in Madurai, a place where Tamil developed and flourished under Tamil Sangams.

He recollected various works of Karunanidhi that brought out his multi-faceted personality and knowledge of various topics.

Recalling that the DMK had come to power because of the reading centres it had opened, the Chief Minister said that now the DMK had set up two huge libraries for the benefit of people. He said that even in his student days, Karunanidhi expressed his love for Tamil and participated in anti-Hindi agitations. He also trained students in public speaking and wrote manuscripts. The Dravidian race believes in providing education and employment opportunities, he said, urging the students not to give up education, whatever be the hurdles. “Nobody can steal your education,” he said. Free education introduced by Karunanidhi drove lakhs of children to go to school. A person’s development could not be stopped if he was given education, he said.

He said Karunanidhi had introduced free textbooks, free bus passes to students and eggs in noon meal scheme, gave priority to rural students, first-time graduates and Tamil medium students in higher education. It was Karunanidhi who introduced computer education in the State, he said. Following in his footsteps, the DMK government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of the students and providing assistance to girl students for taking up higher education. The Dravidian Model followed the principle of ‘everything for everyone’, he said.

Appreciating chief guest, HCL founder Shiv Nadar, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Shiv Nadar came up in life from humble beginnings. Born in a village and having studied in a corporation school, he set up world-class facilities and was providing education to students through his trust. He followed his mother’s advice to help others, Mr. Stalin said. He said Chairperson of HCL Technologies and the daughter of Shiv Nadar, Roshni Nadar, was an example of the realisation of Periyar’s dream of women empowerment.

Mr. Shiv Nadar recollected his conversation with Kalaignar, who had urged him to invest in Tamil Nadu. Ms. Roshni Nadar urged the students to make the best use of the library.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi welcomed the gathering. PWD Secretary B. Chandra Mohan proposed a vote of thanks. Ministers Duraimurugan, E.V. Velu, P. Moorthy, Palanivel Thaiga Rajan, K.N. Nehru and I. Periyasamy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials were present. “I take pride in getting the opportunity to inaugurate Thalaivar Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai. Let us work tirelessly in his footsteps,” Mr. Stalin wrote in the visitors’ book, after inaugurating the ₹215-crore facility. The six-storey building, with a built-up area of 2.13 lakh square feet, has come up on 2.70 acres. The air-conditioned library has an art gallery, a multi-purpose hall, a children’s theatre and a conference hall and books worth ₹60 crore. It has different sections, including those for children and the differently abled. It houses rare collections.

It has been provided with furniture worth ₹18 crore and computers worth ₹5 crore. Mr. Stalin laid the foundation for the library in January 2022.