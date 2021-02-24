Chief Minister inaugurates infrastructure projects in T.N.

Palaniswami also launches pension scheme for farm cooperative staff

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled several infrastructure projects implemented by various government departments across the State.

In a series of video conference events from the Secretariat, he launched these projects.

Mr. Palaniswami launched the boiler light up, a key step towards the commissioning of the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage III, which is being set up at a cost of ₹6,376 crore at Athipattu, in Tiruvallur district.

“This project will be completed in August 2021 and will produce 19.2 million unit of power a day. Through this project, Tamil Nadu will get an additional power of 6,000 million units annually,” an official press release stated.

He unveiled the four-lane highway running across Dindigul and Tiruppur districts connecting Oddanchatram, Dharapuram and Avinasipalayam, laid at a cost of ₹713.45 crore.

He also inaugurated 26 bridges and two other roads built by the Highways Department at an investment of ₹362.19 crore.

Roads and bridges

The foundation stone for four road projects worth ₹1,115.66 crore and buildings and bridges worth ₹30.13 crore to be constructed in multiple locations for the Rural Development Department were also unveiled.

Pension scheme

An employees’ pension scheme for those who retire from the primary agricultural cooperative credit societies (PACCS) was launched. The beneficiaries would be paid a monthly pension of ₹1,000 from the PACCS employees ex-gratia pension corpus.

A booklet in Tamil and English, highlighting the government’s achievements and also a compilation of select speeches of the Chief Minister, were released.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G. Baskaran, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officials participated.