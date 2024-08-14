ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister inaugurates eco-tourism facilities at Yelagiri Hills

Published - August 14, 2024 11:16 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj visiting the upgraded eco-tourism facilities in Yelagiri Hills.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated eco-tourism initiatives in Yelagiri Hills of Tirupattur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Tharpagaraj along with M. Mahendran, district forest officer (DFO), visited the upgraded facilities at the waterfalls area in the hills. Located deep in the Nagalathur reserve forest, Jalagamparai waterfalls get its water from Attaru river atop Jawadhu Hills.

As part of improving its facilities to attract tourists especially from big cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore, the tourism department has upgraded the existing facilities. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Funded under ecotourism initiative at a cost of ₹3.57 crore, the waterfalls has a new integrated environment monitoring centre that will be manned by a team of forest officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The existing pathways to the waterfalls have been spruced up to ensure children and senior citizens do not slip on the way to the waterfalls. Small shelters, large-sized sculptures of wild animals, and food courts that dishes out local cuisines were also found in the midst of the thick jungle.

“The facilities make the waterfalls not just a source of leisure but also a learning experience,” said S. Navin, a tourist. 

An open interpretation centre, artificial waterfalls, renovated children parks, changing rooms were among the other features of the upgraded facilities. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US