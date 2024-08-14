GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister inaugurates eco-tourism facilities at Yelagiri Hills

Published - August 14, 2024 11:16 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj visiting the upgraded eco-tourism facilities in Yelagiri Hills.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated eco-tourism initiatives in Yelagiri Hills of Tirupattur district.

Collector K. Tharpagaraj along with M. Mahendran, district forest officer (DFO), visited the upgraded facilities at the waterfalls area in the hills. Located deep in the Nagalathur reserve forest, Jalagamparai waterfalls get its water from Attaru river atop Jawadhu Hills.

As part of improving its facilities to attract tourists especially from big cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore, the tourism department has upgraded the existing facilities. 

Funded under ecotourism initiative at a cost of ₹3.57 crore, the waterfalls has a new integrated environment monitoring centre that will be manned by a team of forest officials.

The existing pathways to the waterfalls have been spruced up to ensure children and senior citizens do not slip on the way to the waterfalls. Small shelters, large-sized sculptures of wild animals, and food courts that dishes out local cuisines were also found in the midst of the thick jungle.

“The facilities make the waterfalls not just a source of leisure but also a learning experience,” said S. Navin, a tourist. 

An open interpretation centre, artificial waterfalls, renovated children parks, changing rooms were among the other features of the upgraded facilities. 

