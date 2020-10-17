Chief Minister hoists party flag on AIADMK foundation day

SALEM

Mr. Palaniswami hoisted the flag at his native village Siluvampalayam, and also paid floral tributes to portraits of M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday hoisted the AIADMK’s party flag to commemorate the 49th foundation day of the party, at Edappadi here.

Mr. Palaniswami hoisted the flag at his native village, Siluvampalayam, to rousing slogans of party cadres. Close to 100 party cadres had gathered at the spot with party flags. Rajya Sabha MP R. Chandrashekaran also participated.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami paid floral tributes to portraits of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa here. He later distributed sweets to cadres.