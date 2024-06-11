ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister hands over incentive of ₹75 lakh to para athlete

Published - June 11, 2024 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

He also conferred on writer Faustina Susairaj alias Bama the Avvaiyar Award 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over a cheque for for ₹75 lakh to para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹75 lakh as an incentive to para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, who secured a gold medal in the World Para Athletics Championships in Japan last month.

Mr. Stalin also handed over the Avvaiyar Award 2024 to writer Faustina Susairaj alias Bama. The award carries a cheque for ₹1.5 lakh and a certificate. Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, P. Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and senior officials were also present.

In another event, Finland Ambassador to India Kimmo Lähdevirta called on Mr. Stalin in the Secretariat on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials was also present on the occasion. Through a social media post, the Chief Minister extended his birthday greetings to Rashtriya Janata Dal president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

