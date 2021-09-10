Tamil NaduCHENNAI 10 September 2021 01:26 IST
Comments
Chief Minister greets new Governor Ravi
Updated: 10 September 2021 01:57 IST
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeted R.N. Ravi, who has been appointed the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
He hoped that Mr. Ravi’s arrival would provide an impetus to growth and prosperity in the State.
He said, “With love and affection, we are sending off the outgoing Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, who has been appointed the Governor of Punjab.”
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...