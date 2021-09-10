Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister greets new Governor Ravi

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 10 September 2021 01:26 IST
Updated: 10 September 2021 01:57 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeted R.N. Ravi, who has been appointed the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

He hoped that Mr. Ravi’s arrival would provide an impetus to growth and prosperity in the State.

He said, “With love and affection, we are sending off the outgoing Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, who has been appointed the Governor of Punjab.”

