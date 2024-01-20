ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister flags off new buses

January 20, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday flagged off 100 new buses for the State-run transport corporations.

These 100 buses, which meet the BS-VI standards, have been procured as part of the government’s plan to buy 1,666 buses at a cost of ₹ 634.99 crore. Of these 100 buses, 40 each are for Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC - Villupuram) and TNSTC (Coimbatore), ten are for TNSTC (Kumbakonam), and five each for TNSTC (Tirunelveli) and TNSTC (Madurai), a release from the government said.

