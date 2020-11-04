Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister distributes Tamil Chemmal Awards to scholars

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami honouring Tamil scholars with the Tamil Chemmal Awards in the Secretariat on Tuesday.  

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami honoured 19 Tamil scholars with the Tamil Chemmal Awards at the Secretariat on Tuesday, as part of Tamil Nadu Day celebrations.

Of the 37 awardees for 2019, the Chief Minister handed over the awards to 19 of them.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officers were present.

