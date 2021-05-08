Chief Minister directs officials to start work to redress grievances received as part of ‘Ungal Thogutiyil Stalin’ initiative

The grievances will be categorised into civic infrastructure such as roads and bridges, schools and hospitals and personal issues reported by residents.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday directed officials to start initiatives to redress grievances of residents who submitted petitions under the State-wide outreach programme ‘Ungal Thogutiyil Stalin.’

According to a press release, Mr. Stalin has directed officials headed by IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to send information to all petitioners about the action taken by the departments to redress the grievances. All the petitions were handed over to Ms. Satish on Saturday for further action.

The grievances will be categorised into civic infrastructure such as roads and bridges, schools and hospitals and personal issues reported by residents. Residents will receive information about the status of their petition. In the event of rejection of petition by the government departments, officials will explore alternative options available to redress the issues.

A portal will be developed to give information to residents about the initiatives taken to redress the grievances and the status, the release said.

In another press release, Mr. Stalin condoled the death of medical officer Shanmugapriya of primary health centre in Anupanadi, Madurai district, who died of COVID-19.