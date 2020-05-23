Chief Minister directs health officials to arrange for test

ERODE

Man had appealed to Palaniswami on Twitter

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, through Twitter, instructed Health Department officials to take steps to test a person for COVID-19, after the individual appealed to him on social media.

The person, whose father had visited Kerala, had requested the Chief Minister to intervene and arrange for a COVID-19 test for him, as he had its symptoms and also suffered from chest pain.

‘Staff not helpful’

He complained that medical specialists he had approached were not helpful in conducting the test.

Responding to the request, Mr. Palaniswami directed Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh to immediately ensure that he undergoes a COVID-19 test.

Dr. Beela Rajesh replied to the Chief Minister’s post on Twitter itself.

She informed him that the person was residing in Cuddalore and immediate arrangements were being made for him to be tested for COVID-19 and for subsequent treatment, is necessary.

“We immediately inquired with the person. The Joint Director of Health Services, Cuddalore, has spoken to him, and he has reached the Cuddalore government hospital,” she said.