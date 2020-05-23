Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister directs health officials to arrange for test

Man had appealed to Palaniswami on Twitter

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, through Twitter, instructed Health Department officials to take steps to test a person for COVID-19, after the individual appealed to him on social media.

The person, whose father had visited Kerala, had requested the Chief Minister to intervene and arrange for a COVID-19 test for him, as he had its symptoms and also suffered from chest pain.

‘Staff not helpful’

He complained that medical specialists he had approached were not helpful in conducting the test.

Responding to the request, Mr. Palaniswami directed Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh to immediately ensure that he undergoes a COVID-19 test.

Dr. Beela Rajesh replied to the Chief Minister’s post on Twitter itself.

She informed him that the person was residing in Cuddalore and immediate arrangements were being made for him to be tested for COVID-19 and for subsequent treatment, is necessary.

“We immediately inquired with the person. The Joint Director of Health Services, Cuddalore, has spoken to him, and he has reached the Cuddalore government hospital,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:19:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/chief-minister-directs-health-officials-to-arrange-for-test/article31654389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY