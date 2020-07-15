Chief Minister, Deputy CM hold meeting

CHENNAI

The much-awaited re-organisation of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district units may be announced shortly, according to a cross-section of leaders in the ruling party.

The expectations of the leaders were based on the one-to-one meeting between Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday, even though details of the meeting are not out yet.

The two leaders, who are the co-coordinator and coordinator of the AIADMK respectively, held discussions at the Secretariat, after taking part in the Cabinet meeting.

Originally, the matter was to have been finalised by a panel of five leaders last week. But Electricity Minister and a member of the panel, P. Thangamani, tested positive for COVID-19.

However, there was an opinion in the party that the issue over the re-organisation should be resolved as early as possible.

11-member committee

The constitution of an 11-member high-powered committee, which was spoken about for the last three years, might also take place now.

The party was also making arrangements for giving assignments to 40,000 youngsters — 20,000 each under the Information Technology (IT) wing and the youth wing, the leaders added.