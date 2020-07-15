Chief Minister, Deputy CM hold meeting

The much-awaited re-organisation of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district units may be announced shortly, according to a cross-section of leaders in the ruling party.
The expectations of the leaders were based on the one-to-one meeting between Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday, even though details of the meeting are not out yet.
The two leaders, who are the co-coordinator and coordinator of the AIADMK respectively, held discussions at the Secretariat, after taking part in the Cabinet meeting.
Originally, the matter was to have been finalised by a panel of five leaders last week. But Electricity Minister and a member of the panel, P. Thangamani, tested positive for COVID-19.
However, there was an opinion in the party that the issue over the re-organisation should be resolved as early as possible.
11-member committee
The constitution of an 11-member high-powered committee, which was spoken about for the last three years, might also take place now.
The party was also making arrangements for giving assignments to 40,000 youngsters — 20,000 each under the Information Technology (IT) wing and the youth wing, the leaders added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath