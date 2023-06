June 05, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday conveyed his best wishes to Nirmala Lakshman on her appointment as the Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited. “With her stellar academic qualifications and rich experience as an editor, I am confident that she will shine in her new role,” Mr. Stalin said in a tweet.